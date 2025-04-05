Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT opened at $83.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

