Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $576.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Accolade has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,280,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 998,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 85.3% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,539,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 708,794 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,802,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 587,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

