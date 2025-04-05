Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 695.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

