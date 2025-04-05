Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Albany International worth $279,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Albany International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $95.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.52 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.