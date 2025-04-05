Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $20.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

