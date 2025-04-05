Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

