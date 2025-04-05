Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 738,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 140,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

