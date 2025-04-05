American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 912,984 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $9,895,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 46.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after buying an additional 419,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,777,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of MT opened at $24.75 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.