American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $352.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.45. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

