American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.92. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,810 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.59.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

