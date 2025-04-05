American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $8.60 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

