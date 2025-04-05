American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $133.88 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $373.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 272 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $39,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,896. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group



Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

