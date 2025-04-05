American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,036 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Avista by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

