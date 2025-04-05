American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 11,793 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

