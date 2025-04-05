American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 14,288 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,044,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,773,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,527,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,708,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

