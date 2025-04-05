American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 45,074 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,294,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,038,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,878,008.64. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

