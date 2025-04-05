American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,962 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

