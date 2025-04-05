American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Latham Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Trading Down 8.2 %

SWIM stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Latham Group news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

