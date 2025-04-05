American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

