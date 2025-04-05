American Century Companies Inc. Sells 100,402 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 472,565 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 219,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,453,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $51.23 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

