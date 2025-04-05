American Century Companies Inc. Sells 12,263 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.69. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

