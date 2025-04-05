American Century Companies Inc. Sells 29,907 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 245.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,243,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 833,819 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $341,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of BVN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

