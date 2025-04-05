American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,857 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.