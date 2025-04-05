American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

ARL stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.