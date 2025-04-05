American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.4 %
ARL stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $22.77.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
