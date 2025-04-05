Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,214,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,705,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $67,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,530,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.50 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

