Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cardinal Health Q3 Earnings

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2027 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

CAH stock opened at $129.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

