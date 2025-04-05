Analysts Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $5.10

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Get AXT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com raised AXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXT

AXT Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of AXT stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in AXT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,477,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.