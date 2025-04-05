Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.
KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kornit Digital
Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Price Performance
Shares of KRNT opened at $15.82 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 2.08.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.