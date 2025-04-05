Analyzing Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A NanoVibronix -93.80% -101.17% -53.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anteris Technologies Global and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 412.42%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

16.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and NanoVibronix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 42.79 N/A N/A N/A NanoVibronix $3.29 million 0.57 -$3.71 million ($13.53) -0.17

Anteris Technologies Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoVibronix.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About NanoVibronix

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

