Analyzing Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solventum and SeaStar Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solventum $8.25 billion 1.39 $475.72 million $2.75 24.08 SeaStar Medical $68,000.00 132.27 -$26.23 million ($7.78) -0.18

Solventum has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solventum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solventum N/A N/A N/A SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -627.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Solventum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solventum and SeaStar Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solventum 1 8 1 0 2.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solventum currently has a consensus price target of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Solventum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solventum is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Summary

Solventum beats SeaStar Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

