Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Angi Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 1.91. Angi has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

