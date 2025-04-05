Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI
Angi Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.