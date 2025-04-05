Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 1,983.80 ($25.59) and last traded at GBX 1,984.20 ($25.60), with a volume of 20971086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($27.73).

Specifically, insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.52), for a total value of £402,646.41 ($519,409.71).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($27.86) to GBX 2,190 ($28.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.80) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,681.67 ($34.59).

Anglo American Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,339.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,351.44.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

