ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $65,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

