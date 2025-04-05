Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 738,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,804,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 140,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 544,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.