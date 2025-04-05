Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Axalta Coating Systems traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 463860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

