Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 3,094 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.