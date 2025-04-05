Bank of America Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $191.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $189.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

