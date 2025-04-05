Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,864 shares of company stock worth $4,215,221. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.