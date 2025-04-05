Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
nCino Stock Down 1.2 %
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,864 shares of company stock worth $4,215,221. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
