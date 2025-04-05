Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – April 3rd

Get alerts:

Tesla, Lucid Group, Vale, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, Shell, and CarMax are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, production, and distribution of electric vehicles and their key components, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks are often seen as investments in the emerging green technology sector, reflecting growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation and clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.88. 86,176,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,004,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.22 and a 200 day moving average of $323.20. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $868.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,510,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,988,904. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,676,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,808,561. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.37. 2,824,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,805. Baidu has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $90.56. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,435,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,170,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of KMX traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.45. 2,287,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,938. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

