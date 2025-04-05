BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

