BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. BILL has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,953.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BILL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,019,000 after buying an additional 1,241,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BILL by 828.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after buying an additional 1,161,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BILL by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 852,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.