Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

NYSE:BIO opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.18 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

