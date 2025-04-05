BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Trading Up 69.1 %
BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $451,996.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
