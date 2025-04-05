BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Up 69.1 %

BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $451,996.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

