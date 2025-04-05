BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,727 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 159,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 74,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $7,128,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 4,406,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

Shares of BNTX opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

