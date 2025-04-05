BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on March 14th.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/7/2025.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,933.32. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $5,148,708 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

