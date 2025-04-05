BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 404,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

