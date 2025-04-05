BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 404,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:MIY opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.