Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 140 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $81.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

