Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 219 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 735,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,791,000 after purchasing an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 350,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 306,343 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $19,822,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,802,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

