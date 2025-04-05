Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 281 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.15.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $147.64 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

