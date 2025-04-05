Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,868 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

